Water concerns mount with Vancouver Island snowpack at 39 per cent of normal

Vancouver Island at drought level one, abnormal for this time of year

Snowpack levels on Vancouver Island are currently at 39 per cent of normal for June, feeding concerns about how local water supply systems will hold up if trends continue.

As of June 1, the provincial snowpack is, on average, at 44 per cent of normal (56 per cent below normal) with Vancouver Island's snowpack even lower, according to the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin by the River Forecast Centre.

As of June 12, Vancouver Island is currently rated at Drought Level 1, considered abnormally dry for this time of the year.

The region saw record breaking low rainfall earlier this year — in January, there was 37 mm of rain (monthly average 133.21 mm) and in April, just 16.8 mm of rain (monthly average is 55.75 mm), leading to concerns about water conservation.

"We are fortunate in that the Arrowsmith reservoir is currently at full capacity," the City of Parksville said in a release. "Because of the low snowpack, early snow melt and warm seasonal weather forecasts, the province is expecting there will be elevated drought levels for this coming season."

As a partner in the Arrowsmith Water Service, Parksville regulates the flow release from the Arrowsmith Lake reservoir between June 1 and Oct. 31 and the province determines when conservation levels will be implemented to ensure a high-quality water supply for residents and the necessary water for fire safety as well as in-stream fish, according to a news release by the city.

Typically, water use doubles during the summer months, placing significant strain on water supply. Check with your local authorities for more information on the water situation near you.