Water damage at G. R. Pearkes facility expected to cost an estimated $500,000

Crews from the District of Saanich are starting repair work at the G. R. Pearkes Recreation Centre following a major flood that took place at the end of August.

On Aug. 23, a water pipe broke in the mechanical room of the library causing an overnight flood. The damage was contained and the Saanich Archives were only minimally damaged thanks to the quick work of overnight staff. The damage to the facility is still expected to cost an estimated $500,000 in repairs.

Remediation work to the recreation centre was completed in September and now contractors are working on repairs.

The Saanich Centennial branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, Saanich Archives, and the Queen Alexandra room are expected to remain closed until late December. However, the library drop boxes along the exterior wall of the branch will reopen on Nov. 1 and a temporary pick-up station will open in the lobby of the recreation centre for library users to pick up books that are on hold. The station will be open during the branch’s regular hours: Mondary, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Staff from the Saanich Archives are not currently able to provide access to collections nor can artifacts be accepted.

