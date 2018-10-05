Water main break closes View Royal Elementary

Students and staff at View Royal Elementary School may get an extended long weekend.
The Greater Victoria School District says a water main broke overnight and the school is closed Friday morning.
View Royal Elementary School is CLOSED this morning due to a water main break. Crews are on site to assess & repair the damage. The school community will be notified when the water main has been repaired. The school will hopefully be re-open by this afternoon. Update to follow.
— Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) October 5, 2018
Crews are currently on site to assess and repair the damage and officials are hopeful the school will re-open later this afternoon.
The District says the school community will be notified when the water main has been repaired.