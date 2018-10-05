Water main break closes View Royal Elementary

School officials hopeful it will reopen later today

Students and staff at View Royal Elementary School may get an extended long weekend.

The Greater Victoria School District says a water main broke overnight and the school is closed Friday morning.

View Royal Elementary School is CLOSED this morning due to a water main break. Crews are on site to assess & repair the damage. The school community will be notified when the water main has been repaired. The school will hopefully be re-open by this afternoon. Update to follow. — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) October 5, 2018

Crews are currently on site to assess and repair the damage and officials are hopeful the school will re-open later this afternoon.

The District says the school community will be notified when the water main has been repaired.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter