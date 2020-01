Main roads closed as crews work to fix break

Morning traffic in Victoria is impacted by a water main break. (Google Maps)

A water main break is impacting some of Victoria’s busiest streets Thursday morning.

The break has closed Blanshard Street south of Hillside Avenue and north of Caledonia Avenue. Bay Street is also closed at Quadra Street and Douglas Street.

Members of the Victoria Police Department are diverting traffic in the area.

More to come.

