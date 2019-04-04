Gordon Head Recreation Centre has temporarily closed because of water main break on nearby Torquay Drive. (Black Press File).

UPDATED: Saanich recreation centre re-opens after crews fix water main break

A rusted pipe connection caused the break on Torquay Drive

A rusted pipe connection caused the water main break that temporarily closed Gordon Head recreation centre Thursday morning.

Kelsie McLeod, a spokesperson with the District of Saanich, said crews were able to fix the issue relatively easily.

The municipality restored water to Gordon Head Recreation Centre by 11 a.m. It has since re-opened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar
Next story
Police confirm teen is not a Cincinnati boy missing since 2011

Just Posted

Speak and ye will be painted: poets, artists teaming up at Coast Collective

Written words submitted by local poets provides muse for visual artists; opening happens April 6

PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Souper Bowls of Hope

Victoria fundraiser supports the youth at risk

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre looks for new financial model

Spokesperson says organization stands at the “edge of uncertainty”

Real estate sales remain sluggish as prices drop in some parts of Saanich

Victoria Real Estate Board president predicts ‘somewhat static’ real estate market

Subsidies for 156-unit apartment in Belmont Residences with rent-to-own credit options meets Langford council approval

Crossing condos planned for later this year as part of Belmont’s community masterplan

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

Most Read