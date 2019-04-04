UPDATED: Saanich recreation centre re-opens after crews fix water main break

Gordon Head Recreation Centre has temporarily closed because of water main break on nearby Torquay Drive. (Black Press File).

A rusted pipe connection caused the water main break that temporarily closed Gordon Head recreation centre Thursday morning.

Gordon Head Recreation Centre is temporarily closed due to a water main break on Torquay Drive. Crews are on site and we will keep you posted of any updates. #saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/doUC3hBVw4 — Saanich Parks & Rec (@SaanichParksRec) April 4, 2019

Kelsie McLeod, a spokesperson with the District of Saanich, said crews were able to fix the issue relatively easily.

The municipality restored water to Gordon Head Recreation Centre by 11 a.m. It has since re-opened.

