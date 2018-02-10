The temporary Galloping Goose during construction of the McKenzie interchange project. Black Press file photo

Water main installation brings delays to McKenzie interchange traffic

Lanes will shift for about a week, starting Monday

Expect traffic delays due to a change in speeds and lanes at the McKenzie Interchange this week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 12, traffic will be shifted into temporary lanes and the current 60 km/h construction zone speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h while crews install the new CRD water main.

The traffic pattern change will be in place 24/7 for approximately one week, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers are advised to watch for temporary lane markings and a lower speed limit on the Trans Canada Highway as part of the work.

The Galloping Goose Trail remains open for pedestrians and cyclists, but is also busy with signs and workers.

Visit drivebc.ca for traffic updates or the McKenzie interchange project website.

Previous story
Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

Just Posted

Saanich is still grappling with pending pot legalization

Saanich –unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance for marijuana retail shops

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

Reynolds raises $40k for new sign

Missing and broken letters to become a laughing memory

Chief Justice and family lawyer defend judge in Oak Bay custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Water main installation brings delays to McKenzie interchange traffic

Lanes will shift for about a week, starting Monday

Bus company’s proposed Victoria-Nanaimo service denied by transportation board

Passenger Transportation Board cites low demand as factor in decision

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read