Water main installation brings delays to McKenzie interchange traffic

Lanes will shift for about a week, starting Monday

Expect traffic delays due to a change in speeds and lanes at the McKenzie Interchange this week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 12, traffic will be shifted into temporary lanes and the current 60 km/h construction zone speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h while crews install the new CRD water main.

The traffic pattern change will be in place 24/7 for approximately one week, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers are advised to watch for temporary lane markings and a lower speed limit on the Trans Canada Highway as part of the work.

The Galloping Goose Trail remains open for pedestrians and cyclists, but is also busy with signs and workers.

Visit drivebc.ca for traffic updates or the McKenzie interchange project website.