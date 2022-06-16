A water main upgrade is expected to cause delays on Interurban Road at Roy Road on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A water main upgrade is expected to cause delays on Interurban Road at Roy Road on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Water main upgrade expected to delay traffic on Interurban Road

District of Saanich reminding drivers to obey traffic control personnel, signs

The District of Saanich is warning motorists to expect delays with work underway on Interurban Road.

Work is expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday (June 16) for a water main upgrade on Interurban at Roy Road.

Traffic will be down to a single lane and traffic control personnel will be on site. The district is reminding drivers to obey their directions and all traffic signs.

ALSO READ: Traffic delays starting Thursday in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich

Previous story
Rigby reporting for duty: Greater Victoria girl chosen to name newest RCMP dog
Next story
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

Just Posted

Walmart Canada opened its newest location in Victoria after a First Nations blessing Thursday morning. (Courtesy Hillside Shopping Centre)
Walmart Canada opens newest location at Hillside Shopping Centre

A water main upgrade is expected to cause delays on Interurban Road at Roy Road on Thursday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Water main upgrade expected to delay traffic on Interurban Road

RCMP dog handler Cpl. Dave Lewis and his police dog Halla stand with Josslyn Jeary holding a photo of Rigby on June 15. Jeary was one of 13 winners of the RCMP’s national Name the Puppy Contest held each year to name the upcoming class of police dogs. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Rigby reporting for duty: Greater Victoria girl chosen to name newest RCMP dog

The two-bay Saanich Fire Station No. 2, in operation since 1978 on Elk Lake Drive at Royal Oak Drive, is up for replacement. The municipality aims to build an eight-bay hall on adjacent land. A public hearing related to the project will likely happen this summer. (Google Streetview)
Tree removal an issue, but Saanich council sends fire hall project to public hearing