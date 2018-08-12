Crews will be working on Island Highway between Shoreline Drive and Admirals Road from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. (Map courtesy of the CRD)

Water main work on Island Highway this week

Five days of work begins Sunday night between Shoreline Drive and Admirals Road

Starting Sunday, Capital Regional District crews will begin making improvements to the existing water main on Island Highway between Shoreline Drive and Admirals Road.

The project is estimated to take five days to complete and construction is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly.

The CRD noted construction noise and temporary traffic delays can also be expected during regular working hours. Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist traffic through the construction zone.

Residents will be notified in advance of any scheduled water shut downs but temporary shut downs may occur without warning.

