Water pipe bursts, flooding Hatley Castle in Colwood

Royal Roads University staff working from home after water soaked foyer and basement

Snow was not the only form of moisture at Hatley Castle over the weekend.

Saturday morning brought a surprise for Royal Roads University (RRU), when a water pipe on the roof of the castle burst. The flow leaked into the castle’s main foyer and basement, said RRU in a statement to the Goldstream News Gazette.

“Staff took immediate action to stop water flow and repair the pipe,” stated the university. “The situation is under control, and teams are working to clean and dry affected areas of the castle.”

While repairs are being done, staff who work in the castle will be working from home.

