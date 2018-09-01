Watermain break in Saanich closes road

Shelbourne southbound lanes will be closed for most of the day

Watermain break in Saanich closes Shelbourne southbound lanes for most of the day. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

A watermain break on Shelbourne Street has closed both southbound lanes on the street.

The southbound lanes will be closed and detoured for most of the day while crews are repairing the problem.

Shelbourne St closed this morning due to a water main break. City crews are on scene and situation is said to be under control. Water will be shut off for 6 hours to homes on west side of road b/t Elnido and Kenmore. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/X7mgSN8nGu — Saanich News (@saanichnews) September 1, 2018

Shelbourne northbound lanes will remain open.

Water will be shut off for about six hours for residences on the west side of Shelbourne from Elnido Road to Kenmore Road to repair the watermain break.

