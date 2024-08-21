 Skip to content
'Waterspout' watch in effect off B.C.'s coast, some vessels could capsize

Wind speeds inside a waterspout are 45 knots or higher
Lauren Collins

14885800_web1_180117-UWN-Storm-headed-for-Tofino_1
Environment Canada says a 'waterspout' watch is in effect off B.C.'s coast. (Westerly News file photo)

Environment Canada says a "waterspout" warning in effect off B.C.'s coast.

The "waterspout" watch was issued Wednesday (Aug. 21) for the Strait of Georgia, the west coast of Vancouver Island and further off the coast of the Island. 

The watch says a trough of low pressure is tracking across Vancouver Island, and "conditions remain favourable for the potential development of waterspouts." It adds wind speeds inside of the spray ring are 45 knots or highers.

Environment Canada is urging boaters and other mariners to take all necessary precautions and prepare for possible waterspout activity. Vulnerable vessels could be at risk of damage or capsizing. 

Black Press Media has reached out to Environment Canada for more information.

Recently, off the coast of Italy, a storm and subsequent waterspout sank a luxury yacht. Global Affairs Canada confirmed a Canadian was killed

More to come. 



