 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

‘We are still open’: Minor flooding at Curious Comics in Langford

Oil caught fire, setting off the sprinkler system in the condo complex above the shop
Thomas Eley
web1_221102-gng-curious-comics-reopening-shot_1
Store manager Ken Layden says that the Langford Curious Comics store will remain open after a small fire caused the minor flood. (Black Press Meda file photo)

Two fires in four years will not deter Ken Layden, manager of Curious Comics, from keeping the Langford location open.

He said a small fire activated the sprinkler system in the Goldstream condominium building above him and caused water to come through the ceiling and damage some of the shop and merchandise.

“There wasn’t too much damage overall. We have some drying fans, and a humidity control restoration company came in to dry up,” he said.

Compared to the fire in 2020, the damage was much less significant, and some statue boxes that Layden decided to put on sale were damaged.

“Our in-store sprinklers did not go off. So that’s good news. If they had been, would it be a much different story.”

RELATED: Langford comic book store rises from the ashes