'We don’t want to strike,' says B.C. postal worker as talks continue

Canada Post: parties 'must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption'

A B.C. postal worker wants her neighbours to know they would rather not strike.

Postie Caristiona Maclean Vanston sent a letter to the Chilliwack Progress addressed to the "people of Chilliwack" to offer a worker's perspective, after the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) obtained a strike mandate on Oct. 25..

"We don’t want to strike," Maclean Vanston said in her letter. "We want to continue serving our community, but we also want fair treatment. We’re asking for a contract that respects our hard work, one that protects our jobs, provides a living wage that keeps up with inflation, and guarantees equal pension rights for all postal workers."

Canada Post offered some information on its 'negotiations updates' web page to say that it is continuing to participate in negotiations.

"It is critical that both parties focus their energies on resolving outstanding issues to reach negotiated agreements. A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the businesses we serve and the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post, while deepening the company’s already serious financial situation," according to the Canada Post update.

Maclean Vanston said that the union has found that the employer has adopted a "harsh tone" in negotiations.

"Canada Post is demanding concessions that would hurt not just us but also our families and, ultimately, the quality of service we can provide to Chilliwack," she said. "These proposals would impact our wages, job security, and benefits, even threatening our safety at work."

Postal workers stayed on the "front lines" ensuring parcels and mail reached Canadians during the pandemic, the worker pointed out.

"We did this not just because it was our job but because we genuinely care about our neighbours and our city," said Maclean Vanston.

With a cooling-off period ending on Nov. 2, the parties Canada Post and CUPW "must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption," according to Canada Post.

The affected worker contracts expired in December 2023 and in January 2024.

Maclean Vanston said the postal workers are seeking community support.

"We ask for your support as we stand together to protect fair working conditions. Your local postal workers at CUPW Local 741 are here for you, and we’re committed to serving Chilliwack with the respect, care, and reliability that you deserve."

It was on Sept. 25 that Canada Post presented proposals which it said will "protect and enhance what’s important to employees, within the corporation’s financial constraints, while making the changes that are necessary to better serve Canadians and Canadian businesses in today’s demanding parcel delivery market."

CUPW presented counter-offers to Canada Post on Oct. 7, and the two sides continue to negotiate.

Both sides say they are trying to avoid a strike.

"We continue to work with CUPW to reach negotiated agreements that not only avoid a labour disruption, but also put us in a strong position to invest in the business and our employees, and meet the evolving needs of our customers," according to Canada Post. "The company remains committed to proceeding with urgency and finding the common ground necessary to reach agreements."

"Only after (Nov. 2) would either party be in a position to initiate a labour disruption like a strike, with 72-hours notice," said the Canada Post update, adding that it means that a labour disruption cannot begin before Nov. 3.