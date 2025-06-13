‘We need a reset’: Kelowna MLA demands Interior Health CEO step down

Susan Brown is set to retire as CEO in December

Kelowna–Mission MLA Gavin Dew is calling for the immediate resignation of Interior Health CEO Susan Brown, citing what he describes as a growing health care crisis in the Central Okanagan.

“For weeks, families, healthcare workers, and community leaders across Kelowna and the Central Okanagan have been raising alarms about the state of healthcare in our region,” he said in a statement.

Dew said that since the sudden closure of the pediatric unit at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), a steady stream of letters and public comments from healthcare professionals—including pediatricians, gynecologists, specialists, GPs, and frontline workers—have made it clear that concern is mounting over the region’s deteriorating healthcare system.

“Private discussions have been even more stark,” he added. “It has become painfully clear that the current leadership of Interior Health has lost the confidence of both the people who work there and the people it is meant to serve.”

Brown, who announced her retirement in April, will finish her term in December.

“We are in a crisis right now, and we cannot wait six months for change,” Dew said. “A turnaround of Interior Health cannot happen without rebuilding trust and reopening communication with frontline healthcare workers.”

Dew added that if Brown does not resign, he will call on Minister of Health Josie Osborne to take immediate action to dismiss her and appoint an interim CEO while a permanent leadership transition is completed.

“Premier Eby and Minister Osborne have acknowledged that our healthcare system is in crisis,” he said. “But recognizing the problem is not enough – there must be accountability and there must be decisive action.”

Dew stated that leadership is crucial, especially now, as Interior Health needs a fresh start to rebuild public trust and bring stability back to local healthcare services.

“It’s time to put patients at the centre, hear the voices of our hardworking healthcare professionals, and start restoring confidence in the system,” he said.

In a statement, Minister Josie Osborne said she appreciates the concerns raised by physicians and frontline workers at KGH.

“It is important that every healthcare worker feels safe and supported when raising concerns. These concerns must be addressed thoroughly, fairly, and through the appropriate channels,” she said.

Osborne noted that IH leadership is meeting with physicians to discuss and work through the issues.

“I have communicated my full expectations and expressed my support to Interior Health’s Board of Directors and senior leadership,” she said. “I’ve also offered support from the Ministry of Health, including a neutral mediator or facilitator if needed.”

The minister added that attacking individuals publicly does nothing to help move the issue forward.



“At all times – and especially times like this – it is vital that we all work together on solutions, both short-term and long-term,” she said.