‘We need justice’: Family of murdered B.C. woman pleads for witnesses

Body of Aisha Harouya, 21, was found in a Surrey parking lot in 2022

The family of a murdered Surrey woman is appealing for public help to solve the crime.

For over a year the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has investigated the death of Aisha Harouya, whose life was cut short at age 21.

On July 25, 2022, her body was found in a parking lot in the 11100-block of 124 Street, in Bridgeview, the result of what IHIT and the BC Coroners Service deem foul play.

Homicide detectives determined Harouya was last seen alive in Surrey on July 24, 2022, in the area of 100 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard.

On Tuesday (Jan. 9), her family appealed to the public for witnesses to come forward.

“She (Aisha) will never get the chance to go to college, get married, have kids, she will have none of that. I will never hear her say the words ‘Mommy’ or ‘I love you’ ever again,” Ashni Ram, Harouya’s mother, said in an IHIT news release.

“She loved animals and the love of her life was her dog, Lexi. She was going into makeup and hair and her dream was to be a makeup artist and move to L.A. She had a passion for fashion.”

Posted online is a two-page letter from Ram.

“I have a hard time comprehending why, or most importantly how, someone could hurt another person with no regard for the outcome of human life,” Ram wrote. “Only someone who has lost a child can understand the grief.

“I am pleading with the public, at this time, if you have any information or can remember seeing my daughter Aisha, or anyone she was talking to, walking with, if she got into a car with anyone between the dates of July 23rd and July 24th, 2022, to please come forward. We need justice served not only for my daughter but for other young women to end violence against women. Our family needs closure and peace so any information, no matter how big or small, might help.”

People can contact IHIT by phoning 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Ex-husband of South Surrey mother who died in prison won’t mourn