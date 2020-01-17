‘We thought it was an earthquake,’ homeowners okay after tree falls

Mature tree falls on roof of Victoria Avenue house

Sheryl and Stelio Tedesco were watching television in the living room of their home at Victoria Avenue and Sutherland Road when they thought there was a major earthquake.

“It was a big shake,” Sheryl said.

READ MORE: Oak Bay plants new program for national tree day, aims for 5,000

They quickly realized it was the front yard tree, a very tall variety of Lawson Cypress that was mature when they bought the house in 1973 (about 50 to 60 feet in height).

“Its branches are quite soft and cushioned the tree’s [impact] on the roof and gutter,” Stelio said.

Not quite as high as the juniper standing about 60 feet tall, two doors over.

“We’re very happy with Oak Bay Fire Department, they came very quickly and made sure the house was structurally sound so we were safe to sleep here overnight,” Sheryl said.

READ ALSO: Victoria pledges to meet United Nations challenge and plant 5,000 trees in 2020 The house will need a new gutter but the damage is not structural and is limited to parts of the roofing material and gutter.

The couple had the tree removed on Thursday by a local tree service.

