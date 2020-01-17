‘We thought it was an earthquake,’ homeowners okay after tree falls

Sheryl and Stelio Tedesco were watching television in the living room of their home at Victoria Avenue and Sutherland Road when they thought there was a major earthquake.

“It was a big shake,” Sheryl said.

They quickly realized it was the front yard tree, a very tall variety of Lawson Cypress that was mature when they bought the house in 1973 (about 50 to 60 feet in height).

“Its branches are quite soft and cushioned the tree’s [impact] on the roof and gutter,” Stelio said.

Not quite as high as the juniper standing about 60 feet tall, two doors over.

“We’re very happy with Oak Bay Fire Department, they came very quickly and made sure the house was structurally sound so we were safe to sleep here overnight,” Sheryl said.

The couple had the tree removed on Thursday by a local tree service.

