‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

The Stanley Cup has arrived in the small Saskatchewan city that was devastated by a fatal junior hockey bus crash that killed 16 people.

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the NHL champion Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt to recognize the community’s strength and resilience.

But first the Cup made a stop at the rural highway crossing where the Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided in April.

A tweet from Philip Pritchard, official keeper of the trophy, shows the Cup sitting in the middle of a makeshift memorial composed of hockey sticks, crosses, flowers and flags.

“While their Stanley Cup dreams went unfulfilled, we thought we’d bring Stanley to them. God Bless,” reads Pritchard’s tweet.

Some of the 13 survivors met privately with Stephenson this morning before the Cup was shown to the public.

Stephenson, originally from Saskatoon and wearing a green “Humboldt Strong” T-shirt, was escorted by the RCMP as he carried the Cup into Elgar Petersen Arena.

A selection of different games and activities along with a giant blowup Broncos jersey were on display outside the rink.

Stephenson is being joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day.

It was organized by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to celebrate the city of 6,000.

Two of Stephenson’s friends — Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren — are among the survivors.

“The community deserves to have a good day,” Stephenson told The Associated Press. “We’re not trying to be saviours by any means, because nothing can replace a life. We’re just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people’s faces.”

Ryan McKenna, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police
Next story
Truck driver who died on Malahat ‘loved Vancouver Island’

Just Posted

Truck driver who died on Malahat ‘loved Vancouver Island’

GoFundMe for Jonathan Seidel’s widow and daughter nears $40K goal

Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

34-year-old woman drove into cop car, meridian, and finally a ditch before being arrested

BC Ferries report net loss of $9.3 million, despite highest ever traffic numbers

In the first quarter of 2018 the company said earning loss was from reduced fare prices

Royal BC Museum in Victoria receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Shamrocks lose game 4 in sudden death overtime

Victoria faces elimination game at home

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Station in Tahsis

The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced Friday… Continue reading

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Most Read