After being confronted by another customer, a weapon-wielding thief threatened to harm the bystander, before fleeing the business in the 2600-block of Blanshard Street with the poppy box Thursday morning. (File photo)

Weapon-wielding thief pinches poppy donation box

VicPD asks for public assistance in finding suspect

A poppy donation box was stolen early Thursday morning by a weapon-wielding thief from a business near the corner of Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue.

Officers were called to a business in the 2600-block of Blanshard Street at 3:20 a.m. after a man was observed cutting a security cord and stealing a poppy donation box.

After being confronted by another customer, the suspect produced a weapon and threatened to harm the bystander, before fleeing the business with the poppy box.

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect, described as a five-foot-eight-inches tall Caucasian man in his 20s with a medium build. He was wearing either a dark baseball cap or hood, baggy cargo pants with pockets on the side and was carrying a black backpack.

Officers are continuing their investigation and hope that anybody with information will call us at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
