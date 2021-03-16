Weapons, ammunition seized from Bay Street tent

Victoria police are seeking more information after two replica firearms, a knife and ammunition were among the items officers seized from an unoccupied tent in Victoria last week.
Officers were assisting bylaw at an encampment in the 100-block of Bay Street on March 11 when they were notified about weapons in an unoccupied tent.
Police say various types of ammunition, including 0.308 calibre rounds, were seized along with the weapons.
Investigators are seeking information about the seized items and police say they’re working to “establish how they came to be located unsecured in an abandoned tent.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1. or report anonymously, by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
