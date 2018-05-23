A Victoria man is facing 29 recommended charges after police found him in possesion of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency. (File contributed)

Weapons and drugs could lead to 29 charges against Victoria man

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit money

A Victoria man is now in custody and facing 29 recommended charges after Victoria Police officers arrested him on Friday May 18 for fraud in Esquimalt. Upon arrest, police discovered that he was also carrying a stash of weapons and illicit drugs.

Patrol officers were first called to a business in the 800-block of Esquimalt road Thursday for a report of of two men who had passed counterfeit currency. Officers recognized the description of one of the suspects, and began a search for him and his accomplice.

The next day officers were called to the 1500-block of Fort Street at 2:45 p.m. after someone reported two men taking off handcuffs. One of the men matched the fraudster’s description. Police eventually found them near the intersection of Douglas and Yates Streets, and when they tried to stop them and take them into custody one of the men turned towards the officers with a knife. An officer was able to safely disarm him and take him into custody. The man began to fight with officers and CS spray was used to take him in.

When the man was searched, police discovered that he was in possession of five knives, including a prohibited switch blade, an asp baton, bear spray, illegal drugs, a replica handgun and over $7,000 in counterfeit currency. Police have since linked this man to at least two additional fraud investigations, and believe that his is involved in additional fraud scams involving counterfeit currency.

Police are holding the man in custody for court and are recommending 29 charges including:

  • six counts of possession of concealed weapons
  • five counts of fraud under $5,000
  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • one count of possession of counterfeit currency
  • one count of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • eight counts of breach of probation and
  • six counts of breach of recognizance

The second man was arrested for breaching his probation and released on a promise to reappear.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or business owners who believe they may have been targeted by these men when they attempted to pass counterfeit currency, to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To remain anonymous, people can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report
Next story
Oak Bay set to turn up the heat on beach picnics

Just Posted

Weapons and drugs seized, 29 charges recommended after fraud suspects arrested

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency

Oak Bay set to turn up the heat on beach picnics

Committee of the whole makes unanimous recommendation to allow portable bbqs at local beaches

Victoria Cool Aid Society invites you to their Homecoming

Event celebrates 50 years of social services across Greater Victoria with fundraiser to keep programs running

Cyclists win Bike to Work Week’s Commuter Challenge kickoff

17 teams of cars vs. bikes raced to see who could reach downtown destination fastest

B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Minister calls new relationship with B.C. First Nations a journey in progress

Oak Bay youth give teens a voice, explore homelessness, talk to seniors for podcasts

Teens pleased as teacher adds podcast creation to English 12 class

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Saanich councillor says amalgamation motion has ‘failed’

A Saanich councillor has questioned ongoing amalgamation talks with the City of… Continue reading

Most Read