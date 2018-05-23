Weapons and drugs could lead to 29 charges against Victoria man

A Victoria man is now in custody and facing 29 recommended charges after Victoria Police officers arrested him on Friday May 18 for fraud in Esquimalt. Upon arrest, police discovered that he was also carrying a stash of weapons and illicit drugs.

Patrol officers were first called to a business in the 800-block of Esquimalt road Thursday for a report of of two men who had passed counterfeit currency. Officers recognized the description of one of the suspects, and began a search for him and his accomplice.

The next day officers were called to the 1500-block of Fort Street at 2:45 p.m. after someone reported two men taking off handcuffs. One of the men matched the fraudster’s description. Police eventually found them near the intersection of Douglas and Yates Streets, and when they tried to stop them and take them into custody one of the men turned towards the officers with a knife. An officer was able to safely disarm him and take him into custody. The man began to fight with officers and CS spray was used to take him in.

When the man was searched, police discovered that he was in possession of five knives, including a prohibited switch blade, an asp baton, bear spray, illegal drugs, a replica handgun and over $7,000 in counterfeit currency. Police have since linked this man to at least two additional fraud investigations, and believe that his is involved in additional fraud scams involving counterfeit currency.

Police are holding the man in custody for court and are recommending 29 charges including:

six counts of possession of concealed weapons

five counts of fraud under $5,000

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

one count of possession of counterfeit currency

one count of possession of a prohibited weapon

eight counts of breach of probation and

six counts of breach of recognizance

The second man was arrested for breaching his probation and released on a promise to reappear.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, or business owners who believe they may have been targeted by these men when they attempted to pass counterfeit currency, to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To remain anonymous, people can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

