West Shore RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man and seized thousands of doses of suspected narcotics during a search warrant execution on July 8. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Weapons and thousands of suspected drug doses seized by West Shore RCMP

A 32-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation

A Langford man has been arrested after thousands of doses of suspected narcotics were seized by West Shore RCMP officers executing a search warrant.

Members of the detachment’s crime reduction and drug and organized crime units searched a home in the 600-block of Fairway Avenue on July 8 where they discovered and seized a shotgun, airsoft guns, ammunition, cash, and multiple suspected narcotics, police said in a release.

Among the suspected narcotics seized include around 720 single doses of fentanyl, 2,490 doses of methamphetamine, 160 doses of cocaine and a “large amount” of pharmaceutical drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing and further analysis is set to be performed on the drugs and weapons seized.

A 32-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation and later released with a court appearance scheduled for a later date. Police will be working with the BC Prosecution Service to forward appropriate charges.

“The West Shore RCMP make it a priority to target those responsible for trafficking fentanyl and illegal drugs in our communities,” said Const. Steve Marcil, with the West Shore RCMP crime reduction unit. “There is a nexus between the drug trade and gun violence and we are always working hard to get both off the streets to keep our communities safe.”

