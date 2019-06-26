Weather Canada issues thunderstorm alert for coastal Vancouver Island

Severe thunderstorm watch issued around 4:15 p.m. as storms developed over sections of the Island

Red areas are warnings and yellow areas watches, as storms brew across B.C. (Environment Canada)

Vancouver Island is on thunderstorm watch after an alert issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday evening.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 4:15 p.m. as storms developed over the southern sections of inland and west Vancouver Island.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

