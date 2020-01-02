Weather rather than impaired drivers kept Central Saanich police busy on New Year’s Eve

Central Saanich Police opened 13 files on New Year’s Eve, none of them involving impaired drivers

Central Saanich Police reported a “very average New Years Eve” as officers dealt with 13 files, the same number of files as last year.

Officers removed one prohibited driver from the road through proactive traffic enforcement with zero impaired drivers reported or located.

“As far as drinking and driving I believe we have responsible citizens who either have their festivities at home, don’t overindulge if getting behind the wheel or use alternative modes of transportation,” said acting chief Derren Lench. “Messaging for this time of year seems to be paying off.”

Central Saanich Police recorded “no files of note or major concern” but plenty of weather-related calls (with the weather also likely keeping many people indoors).

“With regards to overall calls for service, the weather played a huge factor this year as some of our calls were fallen trees and false alarms [among others],” Lench said. “In prior years, the weather wasn’t necessarily as big a factor but for whatever reason our citizens were well behaved.”

On New Year’s Eve 2017, officers opened 10 files, 12 files in 2016, and 15 files in 2015.

