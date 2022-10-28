Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat ahead of weekend

An atmospheric river will bring continuous rain, strong winds to form over Georgia Strait

Heavy rain and strong winds in the weekend forecast have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Greater Victoria and the Malahat.

The weather agency said an atmospheric river will bring continuous rain and mild temperatures to the south coast from Saturday night to Sunday night.

That period will see significant amounts of rainfall and other warnings about rain will likely be issued leading up to Saturday night, Friday morning’s weather statement said.

Environment Canada also warned motorists taking the Malahat stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that weather can change suddenly at high elevations, resulting in potentially dangerous driving conditions. Mild temperatures will elevate snow levels and precipitation along highway passes will fall as rain, the weather statement said.

Strong southeast winds are also expected to develop through the Strait of Georgia on Saturday night and Sunday, Environment Canada said.

READ: Environment Canada predicts incoming atmospheric river won’t hit like 2021 event

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaVictoriaWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New storm approaches B.C., as province cleans up after first powerful fall tempest
Next story
Cause unclear after late-night pub fire in Langford

Just Posted

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat ahead of weekend

Langford Fire Rescue (Black Press Media file photo)
Cause unclear after late-night pub fire in Langford

Coun. Sara Duncan said climate change will make it impossible for Sidney to replace Beacon Wharf with a comparable facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
Beacon Wharf essentially unsafe, will need to be torn down, says Sidney councillor

Hannah Steven, RVYC sailing staff, and her companion sailor, a DSA client, cruise in Cadboro Bay aboard Freedom a Martin 16 sailboat. (Courtesy Disabled Sailing Association Victoria)
Oak Bay yacht club rescues swamped Victoria adaptive sailing program

Pop-up banner image