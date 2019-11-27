Andrew Weaver speaks to his supporters at the B.C. Green Party Headquarters at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort. (Arnold Lim/News staff) VICTORIA, B.C. May 9, 2017.

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he’ll step down as party leader in January but will stay on as the member of the legislature for the Victoria-area riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Weaver, whose party recorded a historic election breakthrough in May 2017 by winning three seats, announced in October he would not seek re-election in the next British Columbia election.

Weaver says he expects an interim leader will be selected to replace him as the leadership contest gets underway in mid-January.

READ MORE: Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have new leader next fall

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature.

Green MLAs Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen have not said whether they will seek the leadership.

B.C.’s minority New Democrat government remains in power with the support of the Greens, but Weaver’s decision will not affect the NDP’s hold on power because he will remain on the opposition benches of legislature.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says
Next story
Media asks court to approve broadcast, webcast of Meng’s extradition hearings

Just Posted

Sidney family who fled burning home remain ‘shaken’

Family of three with a five-year-old girl face an uncertain future after Saturday afternoon fire

Streetlight replacements can cost up to $8,000 in Victoria, $10,000 in Langford

Cost varies depending on the extent of the damage

Sooke Mounties attempt to identify suspects in robbery, assault

Three teens attack man on Maple Avenue

CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Staff will consider options to contribute funding and report back to Saanich

Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. received mixed opinions from local residents

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Most Read