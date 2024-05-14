Webcams give travellers a peek at conditions on BC Ferries minor routes

30 new webcams now operational on smaller terminals on B.C. coast.

Travellers on 30 BC Ferries minor routes can now get a live view of their ferry terminals.

New webcams went operational Thursday, May 9 and offer a real-time view of vehicle staging areas of most minor route terminals. In addition to the webcams, which are available on the bcferries.com website and app, customers can also now access current conditions information, the latest service notices and the vessel tracker.

“Our customers have told us that reliability is something they value in their ferry service. They have places to be and want to be able to plan their travel, and plan their day,” says Melanie Lucia, VP of Customer Experience at BC Ferries. “With the busy summer travel season fast approaching, customers can now access up-to-date sailing times and service information, and make informed choices about their schedules.”

These latest improvements to bcferries.com and the BC Ferries app mean more information than ever before is now available online regarding minor route travel.

Further improvements are in the works for the information available on current conditions to continue to best support customers through the peak summer season and beyond.

Customers who subscribe to receive service notices on these routes can get critical updates sent directly to their email inbox, including cancelled sailings and sailings delayed more than 30 minutes. Other non-critical service notices such as parking notifications and minor service changes, will be available on the bcferries.com current conditions page.

The webcams will offer a real-time view of vehicle staging areas at the following terminals servicing minor routes:

Alert Bay (Cormorant Island)

Bear Cove (Port Hardy)

Blubber Bay (Texada Island)

Brentwood Bay

Buckle Bay

Chemainus

Crofton

Denman Island (East) – Gravelly Bay

Denman Island (West)

Descanso Bay (Gabriola Island)

Earls Cove (Jervis Inlet)

Fulford Harbour (Salt Spring Island)

Heriot Bay (Quadra Island)

Little River (Comox)

Long Harbour (Salt Spring Island)

Mill Bay

Nanaimo Harbour

Otter Bay

Penelakut Island

Port McNeill

Powell River (Westview)

Preedy Harbour (Thetis Island)

Quathiaski Cove (Quadra Island)

Saltery Bay (Jervis Inlet)

Shingle Spit (Hornby Island)

Snug Cove

Sturdies Bay (Galiano Island)

Vesuvius (Salt Spring Island)

Village Bay (Mayne Island)

Whaletown (Cortes Island)

Additional webcams will come online in the months leading up to the summer at the following minor route terminals:

Alliford Bay (Haida Gwaii)

Bella Coola

Campbell River

McLoughlin Bay (Bella Bella)

Ocean Falls

Prince Rupert

Skidegate (Haida Gwaii)

