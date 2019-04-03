Wednesday’s forecast sees periods of rain with a mix of sun and cloud

Periods of rain with a mix of sun and cloud forecasted for Wednesday. (Photo from Pixabay)

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain in the morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C later in the day. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain and a low of 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

For Friday rain is expected with a high of 13 C. Friday night is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C that will likely carry into the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for a high of 11 C and showers continuing into the night with a low of 7 C.

For Sunday, showers and a high of 11 C is expected. Overnight showers will continue into Monday with a low of 7 C.