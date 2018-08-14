Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was snarled briefly at the Veterans Memorial Parkway off ramp Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over several times and ended up in the ditch. The collision was one of three on Sunday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Weekend collisions keep West Shore RCMP busy

Officers responded to three separate incidents within the span of one hour

The West Shore RCMP was busy this weekend with multiple car crashes that snarled traffic in several areas.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, the local detachment responded to three motor vehicle collisions all within the span of one hour.

The first took place around 1:15 p.m., when officers and emergency crews responded to a report of a white Dodge Durango with two occupants that had gone into the ditch in the 4400-block of Lindholm Road in Metchosin.

The driver was believed to have been under the influence of an unknown substance and was transported to hospital for treatment. The driver was also issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

The second crash occurred just five minutes later in Langford, where officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Veterans Memorial Parkway off-ramp.

A grey coloured Chevrolet Cavalier with two occupants went into a ditch and rolled over its side several times before coming to a rest.

Investigators charged a 42-year-old Victoria man with failing to wear a seat belt.

RELATED: MVI shuts down portion of Sooke Road Sunday afternoon

Half an hour later, officers responded to reports of a black Toyota Tundra that had hit a pole and knocked out communications for the area in the 4000-block of Sooke Road. Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours and road didn’t open until late Sunday evening.

A 32-year-old Esquimalt man was charged with driving without consideration.

“These separate incidents can strain emergency resources but we worked together to ensure no one was seriously hurt, and get everyone moving as soon as possible. Everyone should do their part to make our roads safer,” said Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP.

