Weekend revellers keep Sooke police busy

Mounties respond to 68 calls for service

It was a busy Labour Day weekend for Sooke RCMP, who responded to 68 calls for service, including a man brandishing a hammer at campers in Port Renfrew.

On Sunday, police received complaints about a man wandering in the Pacheedaht Campground, garnishing a hammer, causing a disturbance and making random threats to other campers he encountered.

Sooke Mounties arrested the “highly aggressive” man, seizing a hammer and knife.

A 44-year-old of no fixed address is facing charges of uttering threats, regarding his menacing comments to murder the arresting officers, and for mischief due to damage done to RCMP cells while in custody.

He was released from jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 21.

Also on Sunday, RCMP received numerous reports regarding a female being struck by a vehicle on the Pacific Marine Road, near Port Renfrew, who possibly lunged in front of the vehicle.

The incident was connected to a domestic dispute, more of a situation where the pedestrian struck the vehicle, driven by a person known to her, in an attempt to get back in. Alcohol was a factor. The female received superficial injuries.

Over the night of Monday and Tuesday, 10 vehicles were broken into at the parking lot of Sombrio Beach. Vehicle windows were smashed in during the thefts, and locked glove boxes pried open.

“Thieves were somewhat successful in obtaining items of value during these thefts,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

There was also a theft from vehicle at the Parkinson Creek Trailhead Access on Friday.

“Sooke RCMP are reminding those using the recreation areas along Highway 14 to refrain from leaving anything of value in their vehicles,” McArthur said.

Nine of the weekend complaints were traffic related, including a racing motorcycles, erratic driving, excessive speeding, and impaired driving. There were only car crashes reported.

Previous story
Supreme Court rules residents in Victoria social housing deserve tenant rights
Next story
Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Just Posted

Hammer-wielding man threatens campers in Port Renfrew

Suspect facing charges of uttering threats and mischief

Retro run helps launch 2018 GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon

Registrations have already begun, early bird rates still in effect

Weekend revellers keep Sooke police busy

Mounties respond to 68 calls for service

Fort Street bike lanes making their debut with roll-out event Sunday

Completion marks the second east-west connector dedicated to downtown cyclists

Weapons and drugs could lead to 29 charges against Victoria man

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit money

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

B.C. Transit shows off NextRide bus technology

New technology allows for real-time tracking, to be rolled out through early 2019

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Most Read