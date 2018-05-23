Weekend revellers keep Sooke police busy

It was a busy Labour Day weekend for Sooke RCMP, who responded to 68 calls for service, including a man brandishing a hammer at campers in Port Renfrew.

On Sunday, police received complaints about a man wandering in the Pacheedaht Campground, garnishing a hammer, causing a disturbance and making random threats to other campers he encountered.

Sooke Mounties arrested the “highly aggressive” man, seizing a hammer and knife.

A 44-year-old of no fixed address is facing charges of uttering threats, regarding his menacing comments to murder the arresting officers, and for mischief due to damage done to RCMP cells while in custody.

He was released from jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 21.

Also on Sunday, RCMP received numerous reports regarding a female being struck by a vehicle on the Pacific Marine Road, near Port Renfrew, who possibly lunged in front of the vehicle.

The incident was connected to a domestic dispute, more of a situation where the pedestrian struck the vehicle, driven by a person known to her, in an attempt to get back in. Alcohol was a factor. The female received superficial injuries.

Over the night of Monday and Tuesday, 10 vehicles were broken into at the parking lot of Sombrio Beach. Vehicle windows were smashed in during the thefts, and locked glove boxes pried open.

“Thieves were somewhat successful in obtaining items of value during these thefts,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

There was also a theft from vehicle at the Parkinson Creek Trailhead Access on Friday.

“Sooke RCMP are reminding those using the recreation areas along Highway 14 to refrain from leaving anything of value in their vehicles,” McArthur said.

Nine of the weekend complaints were traffic related, including a racing motorcycles, erratic driving, excessive speeding, and impaired driving. There were only car crashes reported.