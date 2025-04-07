North Island First Nations join call for candidate Aaron Gunn's immediate removal

A number of First Nations leader have called for the Conservative Party of Canada to remove Gunn as North Island candidate

The Wei Wai Kum First Nations called for the immediate removal of Conservative Party of Canada's North Island–Powell River candidate Aaron Gunn on April 7.

"There is a compelling need to speak out," says the nation's statement. "Mr. Gunn's public statements—dismissing the experiences of Residential School Survivors and denying the genocidal impacts of colonial institutions—are not only deeply offensive, but fundamentally incompatible with truth, accountability, and reconciliation."

The statement continues saying attempts to minimize, question or "walk back" Gunn's statements ignore the ongoing harms Indigenous people in Canada continue to face.

A definition of Genocide, from the United Nations is also mentioned. The definition cites acts intended to destroy a group in whole or in part, using tactics such as forced child removal, cultural erasure, systemic violence and deliberate neglect.

“Mr. Gunn’s remarks from years ago were not just careless—they seem to reflect his true beliefs and a deep misunderstanding of the challenges Indigenous communities continue to face,” said Chief Councillor Chris Roberts. “His past statements deny the truth of Indigenous experience and demonstrate why he is not the right person to represent this region. Residential school trauma is real. Our communities and members are still trying to cope with the multi-generational trauma. It is important for everyone to work together on reconciliation.”

True reconciliation, says the press release, is not about financial transactions, but building meaningful, respectful relationships. It also states Indigenous nations must work with the government to make sure the certainty, respect, and mutual benefit is the way forward.

“Mr. Gunn’s candidacy sends a dangerous and damaging message—it dismisses survivors, disrespects the pursuit of truth and justice, and signals that Indigenous voices don’t matter,” said Roberts. “Keeping Mr. Gunn on the ballot isn’t just insensitive—it’s a direct affront to everyone working toward real reconciliation. We are not commenting on any specific political party; each party makes its own choices about candidates. However, Residential School denial and anti-reconciliation rhetoric are wrong, no matter what party they are coming from.”

The Homalco First Nation also called for Gunn's removal on April 4. In addition to Homalco's call for Gunn to be dropped, is an allegation the Pierre Poilievere's party used a quote from Chief Darren Blaney in a news release regarding the party's plan for a First Nations Resource Charge. They nation alleges the quote was used without consultation or consent.

Chief Blaney and the Homalco Council say they denounce the use of the said quote and future quotes of the leadership without proper consultation. Homalco has also asked the Conservative Party to remove any Homalco-related quotes from past, current and future new releases.

“I’m deeply disturbed that the Conservative Party would use my voice, my words and my name without my consent,” says Chief Blaney. “As a residential school survivor myself, what Gunn has said and what the Conservative Party is doing by backing him as their People of the Fast-Running Waters candidate takes focus away from the true and lived experience of residential school survivors, and communities who still are reeling from the genocide they’ve faced.

"I cannot in good faith stay silent on this.”