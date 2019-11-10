Renee Lormé-Gulbrandsen of Oak Bay Volunteer Services and Rick Marshall of the Community Association of Oak Bay show off the new banner for the Welcome to Oak Bay Community Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Monterey Rec Centre. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Welcome event a chance to discover Oak Bay’s diverse community

First time event a chance all people new-ish to Oak Bay

You might think you know Oak Bay, but don’t overlook your neighbourhood services, activity groups and community agencies that make Oak Bay a positive and healthy place to live.

Nov. 16 is the first Welcome to Oak Bay event, a community resource fair at the Monterey Recreation Centre.

“The event isn’t just for people who are new to Oak Bay, it’s for anyone who is new-ish,” said Rick Marshall of the Oak Bay Community Association, who are co-hosting the event with Oak Bay Volunteer Services.

READ MORE: Longtime volunteer makes $15,000 donation to Oak Bay organization

“We expect people who have been here five years or longer to show up,” said Renee Lormé-Gulbrandsen, executive director with Oak Bay Volunteer Services.

This free event will showcase a wide array of services available and opportunities for community engagement through volunteer organizations and service clubs.

There will be door prizes, refreshments, live entertainment by guitarist Brad Prevedoros.

Oak Bay Emergency Preparedness, Monterey Recreation Activity Association, Friends of Uplands Park, Oak Bay Kiwanis, Oak Bay Heritage Society, Oak Bay Green Committee, Oak Bay United Church, Oak Bay Police Department, Canvas Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Oak Bay Toastmasters, Oak Bay Community Artist Society, District of Oak Bay, SingYourJoy Adult Chorus and Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club plan to attend.

The Welcome to Oak Bay Community Resource Fair runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Monterey Recreation Centre on Saturday, Nov. 16.

READ ALSO: District says thanks in oak and steel

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Most Read