Welcome to mustache season: Movember begins

People can now start fundraising for men’s health initiatives for the month of November

It’s that time of year again – when facial hair sprouts more than usual.

That’s right, it’s Movember, the month when Mo-Bros and Mo-Sisters are encouraged to grow out mustaches and fundraise for men’s health.

The quirky initiative began in Melbourne, Australia in 2003 and has spread worldwide to help support more than 1,250 men’s health projects.

Every year Movember Canada aims to fundraise for three main areas of health: prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention.

The movement also has a goal of reducing the number of premature death in men by 25 per cent by 2030.

Participating is easy, with options for everyone.

If you can grow a mustache, sign up with Movember Canada and pledge to fundraise while you grow your unique facial decor. On Nov. 1 start with a clean-shaven face and then grow and groom your mustache while you fundraise and keep the conversation going about men’s health. No beards allowed!

Another way to help is to join the “Make your Move” initiative: run or walk 60 km over the month to represent the 60 men who die by suicide each hour, every hour across the world.

You can also host a Mo-ment party to get friends together and help fundraise for the cause.

It’s time to get growing! For more information you can visit ca.movember.com.

