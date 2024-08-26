'We'll never forget him': Vernon newspaper editor's memorial bench unveiled

An event honouring the late Glenn Mitchell was held at Lakeview Park Saturday morning

The weather was cold and gloomy on Saturday, Aug. 24, a late-summer aberration that was deemed fitting by more than one speaker at an event honouring Glenn Mitchell, Vernon’s late, much-loved newspaper editor.

Much-loved as evidenced by the crowd of nearly 100 people who came out for the unveiling of a tribute to Glenn, a memorial bench that cements his memory in a place that was dear to him, directly behind the bleachers that overlook Diamond 1 at Lakeview Park, where he used to throw strikes as a Little Leaguer.

Before his death in 2020 at the age of 60, Glenn spent 30 years with the Morning Star, leading the paper as managing editor for many of those years with great care and an inquisitive eye. Many in attendance Saturday were a part of that extended Morning Star family. Others felt a connection to Glenn through his column, Mitchell's Musings, a weekly dose of his keen observations and wry sense of humour.

"We expected that there would be a few people here besides family, because Glenn was so well loved and respected," Glenn's father Lloyd Mitchell said by way of welcoming the crowd.

"The family was involved in the idea and the preparation (of the bench), but this is not a family gift. This is a community gift."

The community contributed roughly $8,000 for the bench, and because it only cost $4,000 to install, the Mitchells are using the remainder to set up four $1,000 scholarships at Thompson Rivers University, Glenn's alma mater.

Tom Skinner, whose wildlife photos Glenn published by the hundreds over the years, kickstarted the five-day fundraising campaign for the bench shortly after Glenn's death. He played the bagpipes Saturday and was among many who told stories of Glenn.

Glenn's two sons, Lucas and Justin, each chose one of Glenn's columns to read. Justin read a Mother's Day column Glenn wrote in 2007 about a family medical emergency which implored readers to cherish their loved ones. Lucas got the crowd laughing with a column Glenn wrote about his hockey card collection — or what would have been his hockey card collection had he not discarded it at the behest of his mother, before he realized the cards could one day be worth a pretty penny.

There were many, many Musings over the years, and they'll one day be available together. Lucas announced that one of his father's dreams — to publish a book — will come true posthumously, as a friend and colleague has been working "tirelessly through the summer to organize a bunch of his articles that will be coming out in the future."

Roger Knox, one of Glenn's longtime colleagues at The Morning Star, said his relationship with Glenn went back 50 years to their youthful days playing baseball.

"He's missed terribly every day. Our current editor, Jenny, she reminds me a lot of Glenn in a lot of ways, and she's obviously followed his lead. And there's so many things inside that (newsroom) that remind us of Glenn," Knox said.

"We'll never forget him, and neither will the community now with this."

Family members unveiled the bench at the end of the event, and Lloyd read out the memorial plaque: "Glenn Lloyd Mitchell, remembered by family, friends, readers of Mitchell's Musings. A caring community activist."