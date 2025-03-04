'We're going to fight': B.C. premier takes aim at U.S. tariffs

Liquor from 'red' states off B.C. shelves effective immediately: Premier David Eby

Premier David Eby expressed exasperation Tuesday at U.S.-imposed tariffs on Canada as President Donald Trump continues his "troubling, disturbing" campaign against Canada's sovereignty.

Today is also budget day in B.C. Eby made his statement during the budget lockup.

"We're going to pull together, we're going to fight, and we're going to win," Eby said.

He began by noting the people of Ukraine woke today to news that their military backer, the U.S., has paused its assistance to them, "threatening to hand that country over to a dictator whose brutality and whose war of aggression and invasion apparently is being rewarded by the United States. This is a massive shift in global politics and it is deeply disturbing to everyone who values freedom, democracy, sovereignty and the global order that has ensured prosperity for so many people around the globe for generations."

That said, on the economic home front Canadians woke up to massive tariffs from "our closest friend and ally and trading partner."

"That order that we depend on is also directly under threat and frankly has been betrayed," Eby said. He added this is not about the spectre of fentanyl entering the U.S. from Canada as all provinces have worked together to respond to Trump's demands "in good faith."

"If that was really what this was about, I would say that without doubt the president's demands were met. And yet, it did not matter. It didn't work. Because obviously that's not what this is about, it's about something else. As the president has repeated many times, he wants to make Canada the 51st state. Canada will never be the 51st state. We didn't ask for this fight that the president has brought to Canada and to British Columbia, but I'll tell you this, we're not going to shrink from. The president wants to hurt Canadians, he wants to hurt British Columbians, then we have no choice but to respond in kind to the United States."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also slammed Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports and 10 per cent tariffs on Canadian energy, which took effect Tuesday after a 30-day pause.

"Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions," Trudeau said. “Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered." Canada has responded with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion of U.S. goods, starting with $30 billion immediately with the remaining $125 billion on U.S. products to take effect in 21 days’ time.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures. While we urge the U.S. administration to reconsider their tariffs, Canada remains firm in standing up for our economy, our jobs, our workers, and for a fair deal," Trudeau added.

"Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship. They will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term.”

Meantime, Eby said B.C.'s response is "pretty straightforward."

He said his message to Americans is this will cost them more for everything from the cost of pasta, to a home, or a car, or to turn on the lights, or to fill up a tank of gas "in a way that is noticeable and significant for American families."

"Your jobs will be taken by people other than the United States that have access to the raw materials that Canada provides without tariffs."

While Canada does not have a market as big and powerful as the United States, Eby said, there are many American jobs that depend on purchases made by British Columbians and other Canadians.

He said that, effective immediately, B.C. will pull U.S. liquor coming from all "red," or Republican states. "There's a message in it. We understand who is attacking us. We understand where this is coming from."

Concerning provincial government procurement, Eby said, "we'll be buying everything Canadian first; we'll be prioritizing B.C. products. Something we can't do ordinarily because of trade agreements with the United States."

"Obviously all bets are off."

He said the government will do "everything we can to keep food costs down" as the Canadian dollar gets weaker and ensure food security "in the event that the president decides to attack Canada in different ways. Conversations we never thought we would have, we're having them today."

Eby said we're living in a "strange moment where what worked in the past, committing to address shared areas of concern with our partner the United States, is met with threats to our sovereignty."