Wesley Ridge fire on Vancouver Island grows to more than 500 hectares overnight

Fire still considered 'out of control'; boat launch closed at Horne Lake Regional Park

The Wesley Ridge wildfire continues to grow and sits at 511 hectares as of 10 a.m. on Aug. 4, and is still considered out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

The fire showed “limited growth” overnight, and crews continued to battle it overnight, including with helicopters using night vision technology, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“We experienced some fire growth throughout the fire but we also had a pretty successful day operationally,” said Dimitri Vaisius, deputy incident commander, in a video update the evening of Aug. 3. “We managed to increase structure protection on the northeast corner of the fire in and around a number of homes.”

Vaisius added the night-time helicopter flights have been “extremely helpful” to identify hotspots.

The Horne Lake Regional Park boat launch has been closed, according to the Regional District of Nanaimo, as the lake is being used as a water source for air support.

Swimmers and other non-boating lake users are asked to stay within 100 metres of the shore.

There is a chance of rain in the next few days, with a possibility of 2 mm to 4 mm between Wednesday and Thursday.

Travellers between Parksville and Port Alberni have been advised, by the Ministry of Transportation, of potential sudden changes in operation of Highway 4.

The ministry said, the evening of Aug. 3, that it has placed traffic-control personnel on Highway 4 at the Port Alberni Summit for eastbound traffic and Chatsworth Road for westbound traffic.

At this time, Highway 4 remains open. Travellers should plan for extra time as any change to highway operation may cause delays. Travellers are not permitted to stop along Highway 4.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.drivebc.ca/