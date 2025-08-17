Wesley Ridge wildfire evacuation order and alerts rescinded

Emergency support services have been extended until Monday, Aug. 18

The Regional District of Nanaimo has announced the current evacuation order and alert related to the Wesley Ridge wildfire has been removed.

In a press release, the RDN said that as of 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, the following are in effect:

• The evacuation order for 35 properties that were on order has been lifted;

• The evacuation alert for 268 properties that were on alert has been lifted;

"We are pleased that the remaining residents can now return home thanks to the incredible work of the wildfire response team and those behind the scenes," read the release. "Updates to the evacuation order and alert areas are made based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service about wildfire activity. In addition, hazards caused by the fire and firefighting equipment that are still present in the area are also considered before updates are made. We ask that the public continue avoiding the areas damaged by the wildfire."

Reminders from the RDN: