West Jet flight from Edmonton latest flight with COVID-19 case to land at Victoria International Airport

The list of flights involving Victoria International Airport (YYJ) with a confirmed case of COVID-19 continues to grow.

The latest flight to have landed in Victoria with a possible exposure was on Dec. 28 when West Jet 335 from Edmonton touched down, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). The agency asks passengers sitting in rows 25 to 30 to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

According to BCCDC, five flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 landed at the airport between Dec. 1 and Dec. 28, while one flight with a virus case had originated from the airport. Victoria Harbour had a seaplane flight with a coronavirus case destined for Vancouver.

Dating back to the first case March 20 involving YYJ, a total of 27 flights with a COVID-19 case either landed or started from the Greater Victoria airport, a minuscule number relative to the total number of flights in and out of the facility.

Looking elsewhere on Vancouver Island, Comox has been the starting point or destination of 10 flights with a COVID-19 case starting with the first one on Oct. 20. The latest two both involve West Jet: West Jet 3315 arriving in Comox on Dec. 23 from Calgary (rows 1 to 7) and West Jest 3335 from Calgary to Comox on Dec. 27 (rows 13 to 19).

Nanaimo saw 10 flights with a virus case.

BCCDC added the latest statistic Wednesday evening with a list of all domestic and international flights with a COVID-19 case available (as of Dec. 30) here.

