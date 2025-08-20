West Kelowna acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

Dong Lin, 65 was arrested in January and most recently charged with sexual assault

An acupuncturist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine in West Kelowna has been charged with sexual assault.

RCMP arrested 65-year-old Dong Lin in January 2025 in response to allegations received earlier that month.

Crown Prosecution approved charges of sexual assault in August, and Lin has been released from custody under a condition ordering him not to practice acupuncture or any other paramedical service in a one-on-one setting with female clients.

The College of Complementary Health Professionals banned Lin from treating patients due to allegations of misconduct in February 2025. The order from the college came following a complaint from a female patient of Lin’s.

An Inquiry Committee panel found that Lin “conducted himself in a manner that demonstrated a lack of professional judgement and respect for patient boundaries.” It is unclear if the charges involve the same complainant.

The RCMP are currently appealing to the public for more information following their investigation into Lin.

"Allegations of sexual assault against someone providing massage services are extremely concerning," said Cpl. Devon Gerrits. "Although a charge has been laid, we are releasing a photo of Dong Lin as we believe there may be people with additional information that could assist in advancing the investigation, and we urge them to contact us".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.