West Kelowna boy battling brain tumour

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ciaro and his grandma

A young boy from West Kelowna is fighting for his life after being airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital with a brain tumor.

According to a GoFundMe set up for Donna Bird and her four-year-old grandson Ciaro, the grandmother received the news and the pair was sent the Vancouver without time to gather any belongings. They also left Ciaro’s two brothers and sister at home.

The fundraiser states Ciaro has undergone surgery for a device that helps drain fluid from the brain, but the procedure proved unsuccessful.

The kindergartener from Shannon Lake Elementary had his second surgery on Nov. 21 for a shunt.

The GoFundMe is raising money for the family to help pay for medical expenses and necessities.

In less than 24 hours since the fundraiser was posted, people have donated over $6,000 to the family. The goal is to reach $20,000.

