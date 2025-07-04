West Kelowna campaign targets wildfire safety with smart signs

'Any information and any education is worthwhile'

A West Kelowna resident is part of a campaign to purchase and install two automated wildfire hazard signs in the community that would update in real-time, and display evacuation messaging.

John Martin, a retired Toronto Fire Department captain and Casa Loma resident, says a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $40,000 for the purchase and installation of two LED wildfire information signs. They would likely be placed at high-traffic roundabouts near wildfire-interface areas.

The goal is to provide timely and accurate updates during wildfire season, especially when fire crews are stretched thin.

“We decided that we’re going to try and fundraise for two of the signs,” said Martin. “The fire service has selected two locations which are more prone to interface travellers of both the community as well as visitors.”

Unlike the current manual fire rating signs, which must be changed daily by fire personnel, the new digital signs can be controlled using a smartphone or computer. They are illuminated for visibility day and night and feature a dynamic LED text box that can display up-to-date messaging, from fire danger levels to evacuation instructions and emergency contact numbers.

The technology comes from a New Zealand company. After some research Martin and other residents presented the idea to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund—who was already familiar with the system.

“In consultation with Chief Brolund … the signs that are out there now… they’re a little bit archaic,” Martin said. “And not only that, during an event, it’s done automatically (updating LED signs) … the fire service is going to be taxed as it is, which we saw with McDougall Creek.”

The August 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire destroyed nearly 200 homes and forced thousands in West Kelowna to leave their homes. Martin was instrumental in implementing a fire warden program for Casa Loma during the fire.

“Any information and any education is worthwhile,” he said of the proposed signs. “Being on a minute-by-minute basis, being able to be updated, that provides accurate and efficient information to the general public that are travelling those areas.”

The signs would be maintained by the fire department. The $40,000 fundraising target includes the cost of the signs, and shipping from New Zealand. Installation will be handled by city crews at no cost to the campaign, Martin said.

He added the signs would free up fire crews from having to manually change signs each day—allowing them to focus on more critical emergency response tasks. During fast-moving wildfire events, the LED signs could also serve as an immediate way to communicate with residents.

“Whatever the fire service decides that they want to put on there, that’s what can be put on there,” Martin said. “It’s got a dynamic LED text box … and it’ll just rotate through those messages.”

Martin is hoping the signs will act as an extra layer of safety and information as wildfire seasons become longer and more unpredictable. The GoFundMe campaign is West Kelowna Fire Danger Rating Signs.