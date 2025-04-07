West Kelowna-Peachland MLA wants volunteer corps to help in emergencies

'British Columbians always step up when disaster strikes'

Conservative MLA Macklin McCall is pushing for a new way to mobilize volunteers across the province when disaster strikes.

Bill M208, known as the Emergency and Disaster Management Amendment Act proposes legislation to create the BC Volunteer Corps that would support first responders during emergencies and disasters.

The group would recruit, train, and mobilize volunteers across the province.

“British Columbians always step up when disaster strikes,” McCall said in a statement. “This bill ensures they’re trained, supported, and organized and ready to serve their communities and support first responders when BC needs them most.”

The bill also proposes that the Minister of Emergency Management set up a committee to help build the BC Volunteer Corps. This will include creating a central hub for volunteer opportunities, emergency response training, and collaboration with local governments, nonprofits, and businesses.

McCall, a former wildfire firefighter, RCMP officer, and auxiliary constable, said the bill offers a practical, made-in-BC solution to a growing challenge.

“We need local hands, local knowledge, and homegrown solutions,” he added. “This is about empowering motivated British Columbians, building civic pride, and protecting our province together.”

McCall, the Opposition Critic for Emergency Management, recently criticized the provincial government over the April 1 landslide that shut down Westside Road.