 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing Port Alberni woman

Stephanie Woodcock's vehicle was reported abandoned near Antler Beach in Peachland
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
missing-woodcock
Stephanie Woodcock from Port Alberni was last believed to be seen in the Peachland area on Sept. 3, 2024. West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating the missing woman. Her GMC Yukon was reported abandoned and was impounded from the Antler Beach area. West Kelowna RCMP

A Port Alberni woman was last seen near Antlers Beach in Peachland and West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating her. 

Stephanie Woodcock, 40, has not been in contact with family since Sept. 1 and was believed to be in the Antlers Beach area as recently as Sept. 3. 

Woodcock is described as Caucasian with light brown and blonde curly hair, possibly shaved on the sides. She has nose rings, stands about five foot eight, is 126 pounds and has blue eyes. 

The woman's vehicle, a 2009 GMC Yukon and outfitted to live in, was spotted at Antlers Beach on Sept. 3 with a woman fitting Woodcock's description. The vehicle has since been reported abandoned and was impounded. 

Anyone with information on Woodcock's whereabouts are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

More News

Driver crashes luxury car through barn at Nanaimo fairgrounds
Driver crashes luxury car through barn at Nanaimo fairgrounds
Sculpture by renowned carver stolen from Cowichan Lake Education Centre
Sculpture by renowned carver stolen from Cowichan Lake Education Centre
Dhaliwal pushes Falcon to release Liberal name to give B.C. voters 'real choices'
Dhaliwal pushes Falcon to release Liberal name to give B.C. voters 'real choices'