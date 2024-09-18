West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing Port Alberni woman

Stephanie Woodcock's vehicle was reported abandoned near Antler Beach in Peachland

A Port Alberni woman was last seen near Antlers Beach in Peachland and West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in locating her.

Stephanie Woodcock, 40, has not been in contact with family since Sept. 1 and was believed to be in the Antlers Beach area as recently as Sept. 3.

Woodcock is described as Caucasian with light brown and blonde curly hair, possibly shaved on the sides. She has nose rings, stands about five foot eight, is 126 pounds and has blue eyes.

The woman's vehicle, a 2009 GMC Yukon and outfitted to live in, was spotted at Antlers Beach on Sept. 3 with a woman fitting Woodcock's description. The vehicle has since been reported abandoned and was impounded.

Anyone with information on Woodcock's whereabouts are asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.