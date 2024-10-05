West Kelowna teen killed in motorcycle crash identified, GoFundMe created

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 3

Mount Boucherie Secondary School student Yegor Socolov was killed in a motorcycle crash on his way to school in West Kelowna on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The Mount Boucherie Secondary School (MBSS) student who was killed in a crash on Thursday, Oct. 3 has been identified and a GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

Yegor Socolov, 16, was riding his motorcycle to school when he collided with a semi-truck carrying a crane around 8:40 a.m., at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna, just a few blocks away from the school.

According to the GoFundMe page, Socolov wrote his motorcycle to school every day.

"Yegor was very passionate about motorcycles and outdoor life," stated the GoFundMe. "He was such a nice and kind kid, I remember every time we spent together with his father on the hill whether it was snow or dust. Great memories will be forever in my heart!"

Two hours after the crash happened on Thursday, it was confirmed the motorcyclist had died at the scene. The truck driver cooperated and remained at the scene. No criminality was involved, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Just before 1 p.m., Central Okanagan Public Schools released a statement, confirming the motorcyclist was a student.

"Our hearts are foremost with the student's family, and we offer our support to everyone in the school community," said Central Okanagan Public Schools Supt. Kevin Kaardal in Thursday's statement. "This tragedy has a wide impact, and we will continue to support each other in the coming days and months through compassion and togetherness."

The Post-Critical Incident Response Team (PCIRT) was at MBSS supporting students and staff at the school on Thursday.

Highway 97 was closed northbound from the time of the incident until 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 3.