West Kelowna to share update on controversial American musician Sean Feucht's show

Feucht is scheduled to perform at Memorial Park on Aug. 23

An update regarding an appearance in West Kelowna by American Christian musician Sean Feucht might be coming soon.

In an emailed statement, the City of West Kelowna indicated news about his show, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Park, could be shared tomorrow (Aug. 20).

A “Love Over Hate Rally” is also planned at city hall on Saturday.

A Facebook post (no longer available) by Advocacy Canada President Wilber Turner notes that the “City of West Kelowna has not cancelled the permit for the MAGA hate preacher's event. This peaceful rally is to be visible in the face of this.”

Screen shot

Advocacy Canada recently criticized Feucht’s public activism as being “widely regarded as anti-2SLGBTQIA+ and aligned with exclusionary, far-right Christian nationalist movements.”

The Kelowna Pride Society Board of Directors has also been critical of the musician.

"By allowing this event to proceed on public grounds, the City of West Kelowna risks legitimizing and amplifying messages that run counter to inclusion, safety, and human rights," a July 29 statement by the board said. "Municipal leaders must be held to a standard that prioritizes the well-being of all residents."

In a July 23 statement, the city noted that the booking for Feucht’s show is a private event and is not affiliated with any city programming or events.

On July 30, the City of Abbotsford denied a permit for a scheduled Aug. 24 concert by Feucht at city-owned Mill Lake Park, citing safety concerns.

"Given the recent publicity surrounding the proposed event, the city believes that the event could potentially attract significant numbers of protesters and counter-protesters in addition to attendees," a city spokesperson said.

That show has been relocated to a property in south Abbotsford, which appears to be a farm or empty field according to Google Maps. Black Press Media did reach out to Feucht's lawyers for comments following the venue change, but they have not yet replied.

Feucht has drawn support and condemnation since his 11-date Let Us Worship tour started on July 23 in Nova Scotia.

Several of his shows have been cancelled, with some being relocated to other venues.

Feucht’s website describes him as a speaker, author, missionary, artist, activist, and the founder of multiple global movements.

He has publicly criticized COVID-19 restrictions, led a 2022 protest against The Walt Disney Company over its stance against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and has been described by U.S. media as a “MAGA superstar” for his support of Donald Trump.

Events in Saskatoon (Aug. 21) and Edmonton (Aug. 22) appear to be moving forward as scheduled.

With files from Ben Lypka