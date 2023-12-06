West Kelowna wildfire picture makes Time’s top 100 photos of the year

The photo was taken by Canadian Press’ Darryl Dyck

A photo of the McDougall Creek wildfire is getting world-renowned attention.

Canadian Press reporter Darryl Dyck’s photo of the blaze has been named to Time’s top 100 photos of 2023.

This photo was taken on Aug. 18 as the blaze continued to burn on the West Kelowna mountainside close to Okanagan Lake.

Time’s top 100 photos can be seen on their website.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors forward representing Norway at World Juniors

READ MORE: Okanagan author’s loss of two children to cancer penned, awarded