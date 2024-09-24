West Kootenay ferries could be shut down this week by labour strike

A 72-hour strike notice has been issued

Kootenay ferries could be shut down by a labour strike as early Thursday evening.

The B.C. General Employees Union announced Tuesday that it had issued a 72-hour strike notice to Western Pacific Marine and WaterBridge Ferries following what the union says have been months of labour bargaining for a new collective agreement.

Western Pacific Marine operates the Kootenay Lake ferry that runs between Balfour and Kootenay Bay, as well as two cable ferries at Harrop and Glade. WaterBridge meanwhile runs four ferries: the Upper Arrow Lake route between Shelter Bay and Galena Bay, the Needles Ferry between Fauquier and Needles, the Arrow Park Ferry at the junction of Upper and Lower Arrow Lakes, and the Adams Lake Ferry between Chase and Sorrento northeast of Kamloops.

“Ferry workers know that their communities rely on these ferries, but the future of that service is at risk if these employers don’t meaningfully address recruitment and retention,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch in a statement.

“Workers at Western Pacific Marine and WaterBridge earn almost 20 per cent less than their counterparts at BC Ferries. If that gap isn’t closed, the ferries will be unable to recruit or train the qualified staff that they need to operate.”

The union said it represents 80 employees of Western Pacific Marine in various roles such as ferry operators, engineers, deckhands, terminal attendants and masters. A further 90 employees work for WaterBridge.

Earlier this month the union announced its Western Pacific Marine members had voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

In a statement, Western Pacific Marine said it plans to seek an essential services designation from the Labour Board of British Columbia.

"Western Pacific Marine remains committed to continuing meaningful dialogue with the BCGEU in coming to a collective agreement that is amenable to both parties.

"The community and the residents to whom we provide essential service are our top priority; we will make every effort to ensure we meet the needs of the communities we serve."