West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

About 250 customers impacted by outage as of Thursday morning

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)

A Wednesday night vehicle crash has left hundreds without power between Mount Newton Cross Road and Ardmore Drive.

Crews are currently on-site after hydro in the area west of John Dean Provincial Park in North Saanich first went off around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 250 customers are affected by the outage, BC Hydro said on Thursday morning.

West Saanich Road is closed in both directions at Mount Newton Cross Road for the hydro repairs, Central Saanich police said. Police are advising the public to use alternative routes until around 9:30 a.m., when BC Hydro is expected to reopen the area.

Breaking Newspower outagesSaanich Peninsula