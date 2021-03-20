(Black Press Media file photo)

West Saanich Road reopens after hours-long closure due to collision

Area closed in both directions until late Friday night, traffic diverted

A collision on West Saanich Road resulted in the roadway being closed to all traffic for several hours Friday night.

At about 6:30 p.m. on March 19, the Saanich Police Department issued an alert that the 4700- and 4800-blocks of West Saanich Road would be closed in both directions for some time as crews worked to clear a motor vehicle incident.

Police remained on scene through the evening to divert traffic. Northbound drivers were directed onto Beaver Lake Road and those heading south were diverted to Interurban Road or Old West Saanich Road.

West Saanich Road reopened just before midnight but police did not release further information about the incident at the time.

More to come.

