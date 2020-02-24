Even if a clinic makes some strides towards inclusion, there are still many barriers that trans folks face when it comes to sexual health and reproductive care. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

West Shore centre hosts queer youth safe sex event

AVI Health and Community Services Feb. 26 event to promote safe sex

AVI Health and Community Services (AVI) hosts a safe sex event for queer youth at their West Shore location on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The event is intended to encourage queer youth from the area to interact and network as-well-as opening dialogue around safe sex.

During the event, youth will also participate in creating safe sex packs to distribute at community events throughout Vancouver Island. Marchall Kilduff, AVI health promotion educator for men’s wellness, says the sex packs will include external and internal condoms, lube, gloves and more. Last year AVI distributed 5,000 sex packs during the Victoria Pride Parade.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 2019 Victoria Pride Parade hits downtown

“One of the main intentions is to just invite youth into the space so that they feel more comfortable accessing services whether that be now or in the future. They can tell their friends about the services we offer and it is a way we can showcase the community and hopefully do some community building,” Sarah Graham, youth outreach educator for AVI, says.

Graham adds that holding a space for queer youth to be able to come and talk about safe sex with people who are not their parents or teachers and to know they are in a safe space is important to promote safe sex awareness.

The West Shore location, which opened in 2017, has been important for the accessibility of the services they provide to surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Local LGBTQ+ advocate welcomes Sidney’s decision to recognize Pride Week

“A lot of the services are centralized in downtown Victoria, and there are a lot of folks spread out amongst the West Shore who aren’t always readily able to get into Victoria,” Kilduff says.

AVI is a community-based AIDS Service Organization that provides education advocacy, and support to their clients. AVI has locations in Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox Valley and Campbell River.

The event will host youth aged 25 and under to promote inter-generational networking. To find out more about the event on the AVI website under events.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @SaanichNews
and follow us on Instagram

EventsLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial
Next story
B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Just Posted

Michelle Obama: In Conversation in Victoria, March 31

Former First Lady hosted by Victoria Chamber for moderated event at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Two scout leaders still missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Councillor calls for review of off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches

‘This isn’t about loving or hating dogs, it’s about finding the right balance’ councillor says

Victoria veteran receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour

Lorne Frame was pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War

West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspected Skilsaw thief in Langford

RCMP asks public to help identify suspect from Canadian Tire theft on Feb. 16

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

COLUMN: Drivers are just getting worse

The advent of self driving cars can’t come fast enough

Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

Firefighters from three departments called in to battle fire at unoccupied residence

Most Read