West Shore churches hosting listening circles for municipal candidates

Colwood’s all-candidates meeting is on Oct. 7 at Church of the Advent, 510 Mount View Ave., at 7 p.m. (Google Maps photo)

Three West Shore churches are hosting all-candidate “listening circles” for those running in the upcoming municipal election.

Rev. Heidi Koschzeck, of Gordon United Church in Langford, said in a statement that the aim of the events is to change the perception that politicians don’t listen to residents.

Separate events will be held for municipal candidates in Langford, Colwood and Metchosin.

All of the candidates have been invited and will be given time to respond to any questions or concerns raised. Comments will have a time limit and be moderated to ensure an equitable and respectful experience.

Langford’s meeting is on Sept. 19 at Gordon United Church, 935 Goldstream Ave., at 7 p.m.

Colwood’s runs Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Advent, 510 Mount View Ave.

The date is still being confirmed for Metchosin’s meeting, which is set to be held at St Mary of the Incarnation Church, 4125 Metchosin Rd.

